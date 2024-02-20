Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: INSIDE glimpses from couple's mehendi preparations go viral

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on February 21 in South Goa. The wedding preparations are in full swing as the couple is having the mehendi ceremony today. The venue is preparing for the same and some pictures went viral on the Internet.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's mehendi ceremony

Ahead of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding, some inside pictures of the venue getting ready for the mehendi ceremony surfaced online. One of the pictures shows a big dias decorated with colorful pieces of cloth along with some seats on all sides. Another picture gives a glimpse of beautiful flowers hanging from a big tree.

Have a look:

On February 19, some glimpses from the wedding venue went viral. One of the pictures on Instagram shows a coconut on which the initials of Rakul and Jackky are inscribed. The second picture is a floral placard extending a warm welcome to all the guests. The sign's text reads, "Bhagnani and Singh family welcome you." According to India Today, the coconut was the welcome drink that was being offered to the guests.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Speaking about the guest list, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra will be performing at the couple's wedding. They will deliver an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will surely light up the event.

Apart from them, Bollywood celebrities, such as Varun Dhawan, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar, Zayed Khan, and more, are expected to grace the occasion with their presence. These celebrities were spotted at the Goa airport which hints at their presence at the wedding.

Advertisement

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue

The couple made their relationship official in 2021 through an Instagram post. Speaking about their wedding destination, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani originally planned to have their wedding in a different country. But they changed their plans at the last moment and opted to heed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice for prominent families to conduct their festivities within India.

Explaining the reason why the couple decided on Goa as their wedding venue, a source shared that Goa is deeply meaningful to Rakul and Jackky. It's where their journey began and the couple's love blossomed. Opting for Goa and their wedding destination is sentimental, and their wedding promises to be tranquil and beautiful. The source said, “Goa holds a special place in their hearts. That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation card

Pinkvilla exclusively got the couple's unique wedding invitation card. One of the pages strongly gives off floral vibes, featuring a delightful combination of pink and blue. A white couch adorned with blue and white cushions takes center stage, positioned against white brick walls. A blue door leads to a beautiful beach. In the midst of it all, the couple's logo accompanied by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's playful hashtag, 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI' grabs the attention. The next page has the information about the Pheras. With a royal mandap setup in the picture, the second page has the text ‘Pheras Wednesday 21 February 2024’.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Couple's haldi ceremony to be held on February 19; REPORT