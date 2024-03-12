Rakul Preet Singh recalls Jackky Bhagnani’s first meeting with her father: ‘My food got stuck in my throat’

Rakul Preet Singh is basking in the glow of marital bliss after tying the knot last month with her longtime beau, Jackky Bhagnani. Their wedding, set against the picturesque backdrop of Goa, was a celebration of love witnessed by their nearest and dearest. Recently, the actress shared an endearing anecdote about the initial encounter between her father and Jackky. She admitted to feeling a tad anxious as her father posed questions to Jackky about his intentions towards Rakul.

Rakul Preet Singh on how Jackky Bhagnani won her father over during their first meeting

In a recent conversation with DNA, the newlywed Rakul Preet Singh was questioned about whether Jackky Bhagnani felt nervous about meeting her father, a retired officer of the Indian Army. Rakul revealed that she herself was the most worried in that situation.

She confessed to having briefed her father beforehand, informing him about Jackky's impending visit and urging him not to make things awkward since Jackky wasn't from an army background. However, she noted that as fathers tend to do, her dad asked straightforward questions, though her now-husband, Jackky, was prepared.

Reflecting on their first encounter, Rakul recounted the instance when Jackky visited Delhi for her mother's birthday. She said that she had advised her father not to make it awkward since they had just started dating, instructing him to simply “see the boy.” Rakul disclosed that she had assured Jackky not to worry, telling him that her father wouldn't inquire much.

“Then we were having lunch and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘work and all is good, but what is your plan with my daughter?’ My food got stuck in my throat,” Rakul recalled.

Rakul further shared that Jackky's reply to her father's query won him over. She stated, “The funniest thing was that he just took it very well and said, ‘whenever she is ready, I am ready.’ And that was it, my father became a fan.”

Rakul Preet Singh on Jackky Bhagnani’s endearing and annoying qualities

During the same conversation, Rakul Preet Singh unveiled what she finds most endearing about her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. She described him as a remarkably gentle individual who perpetually wears a smile, regardless of the circumstances. This quality, she emphasized, is something she greatly admires.

Rakul also disclosed Jackky's somewhat annoying habit. She admitted to being quite punctual, a trait instilled in her by her father. Rakul shared that in the initial stages of their relationship, Jackky would say "five minutes," but those five minutes would stretch into an hour. She mentioned that she would ask him to simply say "one hour" instead. The actress stressed the importance of punctuality to her and noted that there has been improvement over time, saying, “His five minutes is now about 20 minutes.”

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa wedding

The lavish celebration unfolded at the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa on February 21. Leading up to the main event, a series of pre-wedding rituals took place at the destination, including the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremony.

The joyous occasion attracted numerous Bollywood stars who joined in to commemorate Rakul and Jackky's union. Notably, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra even treated the guests to a dynamic performance during the sangeet ceremony.

