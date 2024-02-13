Rakul Preet Singh reveals idea of perfect marriage ahead of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani; 'I can't tolerate obsessive behavior'

The lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a couple of days in Goa. The wedding preparations have started already. The couple was recently spotted shopping for their wedding. Ahead of their special day, Rakul shared insights into her views on relationships and revealed her idea of a perfect marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh on her idea of a perfect marriage

During a fun segment with India Today, Rakul Preet Singh was asked about her idea of a perfect marriage ahead of her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani. She said, "Something that I have seen at home. I feel it's about compatibility and not trying to change one another."

When the actress was further asked about things she can't tolerate in a relationship, Rakul shared, "I can't tolerate obsessive behavior, too many phone calls, and insecurities."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visit designer Tarun Tahiliani's store

On February 12, a video on Instagram showed Rakul Preet Singh and her would-be husband and actor Jackky Bhagnani visiting the store of designer Tarun Tahiliani in Mumbai for their wedding shopping. The couple is likely to wear the designer's outfits on their special day. In the pap's video, the actress was seen posing with her parents. She wore a black-and-white printed long top and jeans and paired them with sunglasses. On the other hand, Jackky was seen in an all-black outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation card

Amidst the preparation, Pinkvilla has managed to get their hands on the couple's unique wedding invitation card. One of the pages gives off floral vibes, featuring a delightful combination of pink and blue. A white couch adorned with blue and white cushions takes center stage, positioned against white brick walls. A blue door leads to a beautiful beach. In the midst of it all, the couple's logo accompanied by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's playful hashtag, 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI' grabs the attention. The next page has the information about the Pheras. With a royal mandap setup in the picture, the second page has the text ‘Pheras Wednesday 21 February 2024’.

The couple made their relationship official in 2021 through an Instagram post. Speaking about their wedding destination, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani originally planned to have their wedding in a different country. But they changed their plans at the eleventh hour, opting to heed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice for prominent families to conduct their festivities within India.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa.

