Ramayana: 12 opulent sets being built to recreate Ayodhya and Mithila in Mumbai for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi starrer; REPORT

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana is one of the most talked-about projects and highly-anticipated films. The film went on floors in March and the makers have been shooting in Mumbai ever since then. Pinkvilla also has exclusively learned that Ramayana is a two-part film and not a trilogy as planned earlier.

Amid this, a new report suggests that some big developments are ongoing to recreate Ayodhya and Mithila in Mumbai so that the audience can have the proper feeling of the story.

New developments regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana

As per the Mid-Day report, 12 opulent sets were designed to accommodate Ramayana's 3D format and will recreate iconic locations like Ayodhya and Mithila, the cities synonymous with Ram and Sita. The report further mentioned that the target is aimed to complete these massive constructions by mid-August.

Ramayana team intends to call it a wrap for two parts by December 2025

According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari and the team are shooting for Ramayana as a 2-part saga with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. “Given the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to tell the story. While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously,” revealed a source.

The source further informed that a major chunk of Ramayana Part Two will be shot even before the release of Ramayana Part One. “The team has chalked out a 350-day shoot schedule for the two Ramayana films, which includes combination scenes of the extended star cast as also their solo sequences. The two Ramayana films will be released in one year span,” the source informed.

Kunal Kapoor joins Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana

We exclusively informed you that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will be having Kunal Kapoor. The sources revealed that the actor has been busy doing rehearsals and costume trials for his role. Even though details about Kunal’s character are still under wraps, it has been disclosed that he has started the prep work.

On the other hand, South star Yash is also part of the movie as Ravana and Lara Dutta is playing Surpanakha.

More exclusive report about Ramayana

According to sources close to the development, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have got Oscar Winners, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on board Ramayana.

“Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian Epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the final stages of discussions are in progress with Zimmer.

The source further added that the music of Ramayana is composed by the Indian Legend, AR Rahman. “It’s a match made in heaven. Two global talents are set to team up for the present India’s Story to the World,” the source informed.

Meanwhile, the prep work for Ramayana is going on in full swing and the team is aiming to bring it to the cinema halls across the globe during the festive season of Diwali 2025.

