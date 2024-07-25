Sai Pallavi is in a relationship with a married man who has kids? Here’s what we know

Sai Pallavi is one such actress who keeps attracting the spotlight for her professional accomplishments. However, the actress is making headlines for her personal life. Reports about her dating life, relationship status, and even murmurs about her marriage plans have gone viral on the internet in recent times. Although the Fidaa star has dismissed all such baseless conjectures, interestingly, a new report claims that the diva is now in a relationship with a married man.

Sai Pallavi is dating a married man with kids?

According to a report by CineJosh, Sai Pallavi is in a relationship with an actor, who is already married and has kids. While such a startling piece of gossip has indeed surprised thousands of her fans, it wouldn’t be wrong to assert that the news has also let many disbelieve it. Moreover, there has been no official confirmation from Sai Pallavi on the aforementioned conjecture.

Sai Pallavi got mobbed by fans while visiting a temple

Currently, Sai Pallavi is hustling for the shooting of her upcoming film, Thandel, that stars Naga Chaitanya opposite her in a lead role. The shooting of the project has been in full swing, and on the same occasion, the entire team was spotted visiting the Arasavelli Surya Narayana temple to seek blessings back on June 12. However, as soon as Sai Pallavi arrived at the temple premises, she got mobbed by throngs of fans who ardently wished to meet her.

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has an exciting lineup of films, for which her fans are ardently waiting. To begin with, the diva would be a part of a biographical film titled Amaran. Her next project, Thandel co-starring Naga Chaitanya has an expected release date on December 20, 2024.

Amidst all, it is her collaboration with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film, Ramayana that has been abuzz for quite some time now. Sai has been roped in to portray the mythological character of Sita, and the project has already gone on floors. Ramayana would tentatively be released in 2025.

