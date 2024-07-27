Ranbir Kapoor on 1st meeting with Alia Bhatt to revealing not wanting to hurt her; 6 things Animal actor said about his wife which proves she is his person

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most beloved couples in B-town. They tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate ceremony and exchanged vows in the presence of their close family members and friends. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

In a new interview, Ranbir opened up about his wife, daughter, and many things. He also shared his first meeting with Alia, their romance period, her relationship with Neetu Kapoor, and more.

Ranbir Kapoor says he does not want to hurt Alia Bhatt and Raha

Speaking to Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared the idea of romance and revealed that he does not want to hurt his wife, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

He said, "I wouldn't want my woman to be with somebody else, so I won't be able to accept that so it's only fair that the same person expects the same from me. I don't want to hurt the person I love, don't want to hurt Alia and my daughter, so I would definitely not do anything which ever make them question me."

How does Ranbir Kapoor define the idea of romance?

The Animal actor said that romance is when you are comfortable with your partner. Sharing his idea, Ranbir said, "Watching a movie, laughing, chatting."

Calling himself lucky to get married to Alia, Kapoor said, "I am so lucky that I married somebody who I am extremely close to as a friend like we can really chat, laugh. She is my best friend, and I got very lucky with that."

Advertisement

How is Alia Bhatt as a person according to Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir said that Alia Bhatt is a wonderful person and that she is very colorful. He added that he has immense respect for her as an actor, artist, person, daughter, and sister.

RK further said that she really makes him smile, and he feels really happy to go home to her. "I love going on a holiday with her, but I love coming home with her. She is a very ambitious girl and an overachiever. She is really passionate about her work extremely intelligent. She has spaces where she is kinda fragmented, so you really have to get her attention, but I think over the years me, really cribbing to her about it. I have her attention now, and I am talking like she listens to me," Ranbir shared.

The 41-year-old actor also shared that the Jigra actress makes the most effort for him than he does for her. For example, Ranbir said that Alia used to speak in a very loud tone, and he thinks because of his father's tone growing up always kinda rattled so she really made efforts to kinda change that and added that's not easy when you lived 30 years of your life speaking a certain way.

Advertisement

"She is someone who very instinctively reacts with Raha falls down or kinda reaction that throws me off also, so she makes certain things which put me at ease. I hope I could say something that I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I have done anything yet. I did bake a cake with Harish once on her birthday (milk cake). These were courting honeymoon periods years," Ranbir shared.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first meeting

Sharing their first meeting, Ranbir said that the first time he met Alia was when she was 9 years old and he was 20, and they did a photoshoot together for a movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make called Balika Vadhu about child marriage. "So that's the first time I met her. But Alia was somebody who I met over the years and I knew that this person is special," Kapoor said.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's co-living period

Ranbir shared that in 2018, they started working on a film called Brahmastra; during their shooting, the couple started their romance on a plane.

Speaking about their co-living period, Ranbir said that he had a good time with Alia, and they were together for the entire lockdown and were not frustrated with each other.

Ranbir said, "We were being healthy, training, playing, learning poker. I think that really solidified our relationship, and at the time when my father got sick she was really there. She was there when I was in America when there was something in the hospital if I am staying, she was staying with me. She has really done a lot for me."

Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt and his mother Neetu Kapoor are very honest with each other

The Rockstar actor shared that his mother, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia have a very good relationship. They are very honest with each other, and added that they are more honest than he is with his mother and that makes him very happy. "Because surrounded by women, my mother, my sister, my sister's daughter, now Alia, Raha, and they are just the best women in the world, so a lot of female energy around," Ranbir concluded.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be together seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt step out with daughter Raha to see their under-construction house; trio visits site in new car