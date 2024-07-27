Ranbir Kapoor opens up on equation with daughter Raha: 'We play and flirt with each other'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their home. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022.

After a year of waiting, they finally posed with their daughter on Christmas 2023. Since then, the internet has been abuzz about baby Raha, and like her parents, everyone is smitten with her. Recently, Kapoor opened up about one of the most significant moments of his life and discussed his bond with Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his daughter Raha Kapoor

In a recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the highest moment of his life. He responded by saying it was the birth of his daughter. Kapoor reminisced about the first time he held her, revealing that Raha views her mom, Alia Bhatt, as a part of herself and sees him as someone to play with. The Animal actor further added, 'We play and flirt with each other'.

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next appear in the highly anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. This mythological period drama features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and others in significant roles. The actor has been deeply immersed in preparations for this much-awaited movie.

In the last two months, numerous look tests, pre-visualizations, and technical rehearsals with the lead actors have taken place in Mumbai and Los Angeles. If everything proceeds smoothly, Ramayana is expected to premiere during the Diwali 2025 weekend.

However, as it is a VFX-intensive legacy film, the producers are being particularly cautious about committing to a release date. The film is produced by Nitesh Tiwari alongside Namit Malhotra (DNEG).

Yash will complete filming Toxic before starting work on Ramayana: Part 2, which primarily covers the story of Ravana, Sita, and Hanuman, culminating in the epic battle in Part 3.

He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, which will see him reunite on-screen with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

