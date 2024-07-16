Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Will Fawad Khan make cameo appearance in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer? Find out

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Meanwhile, there have been reports doing the rounds suggesting that Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will be having a cameo appearance in the film. Reacting to the same, film producer Bhushan Kumar has broken his silence.

Bhushan Kumar on Fawad Khan's cameo appearance in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After its previous two successful outings, the expectations for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have skyrocketed. On the other hand, several reports stirred the internet stating that Pakistani actor Fawad Khan known for his roles in movies like Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons is set for his Bollywood comeback nearly after eight years with the highly-awaited horror comedy.

However, the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar has rubbished all the speculations and denied such reports. “No, this piece of news is false totally,” he said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit to have a dance face-off in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

It was earlier this year in April; Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that makers are planning a one-of-its-kind dance face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in the film. It was also revealed that Bhushan Kumar and his team are working on a fresh rendition of the iconic Ami Je Tomar to be picturized on Vidya and Madhuri.

Advertisement

The source further revealed that Kartik Aaryan too might make an appearance in the song.

“It’s a song that appears at a key juncture of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is being designed keeping all key characters in mind. While Vidya Balan is sure to lead this song with her presence, the makers are discussing the possibility of having a segment of face-off with Madhuri. A final call on this will be taken shortly, but there is an excitement for this unique move, which will create even more excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” the source said.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a part of one of the most loved franchises of Bollywood. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead as Rooh Baba, the film will mark Vidya Balan's return as OG Manjulika to the universe. Additionally, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit will also be seen in pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa led by Akshay Kumar was released in 2007 and its sequel led by Kartik Aaryan was released in 2022.

ALSO READ: PICS: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi complete shooting of Jolly LLB 3; celebrate film wrap with team on set