Ranbir Kapoor admits being bothered by cheater tag, says people don't know entire story: 'I don't have any conflict with that person'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best actors we have in Bollywood currently. As much as fans love to see him on the silver screen, they are also interested in everything about his personal life. Be it about his wife Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha, or his previous relationships, which have always been the talk of the town, fans want to know every detail.

In a recent interview with Nikhil Kamath, the Ramayana star has opened his heart out about his Casanova image. He spilled the beans on dating two very successful Bollywood actresses and being labeled as a cheater and more.

Ranbir Kapoor speaks to Nikhil Kamath about his playboy image

Recalling the time when he entered Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he was always regarded as a playboy who just likes dating actresses. Talking to Nikhil Kamath, the Shamshera star, revealed that when he started his acting career, he dated 2 very successful actresses, and that became his identity that he is a Casanova.

Ranbir stated that he was labeled as a cheater for a very large part of his life, and in fact, he is still labeled as one. “It used to bother me because it is not entirely true. People don’t know the entire story and I would never ever speak about somebody like this in public because it’s a very private thing. But things were spoken about me, and if it makes that person happy, I don’t have any conflict with that person,” stated

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has some of the most exciting projects in his kitty, and we bet fans cannot wait to see him in them. First, he has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film alongside Sai Pallavi, who will be playing Sita.

Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and his wife Alia Bhatt. He will be seen in a grey shade in the film. He also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor talks about how her family dealt with Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor's demises; says 'We’ve got more united'