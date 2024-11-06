Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal in one frame look dashing as their PIC from recent Rajasthan trip for Love & War goes VIRAL

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai, sparking excitement as they gear up for their roles in the much-anticipated Love & War. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, is set to hit theaters on Eid 2026. Now, a viral picture has surfaced, showing the duo posing together at Bikaner’s Air Base Force, and fans can’t get enough of the stunning moment!

A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were spotted flying off to an undisclosed location ahead of their shoot and it was then revealed that they visited the Air Force Base in Bikaner, and several photos and videos from their visit are making waves online.

Now, a picture shared by a fan page is going viral on Internet which shows the actors casually dressed in T-shirts, caps, and sunglasses, posing together with a fan. The magical moment has left fans buzzing with excitement for the upcoming film! The post was captioned, "#VickyKaushal during his recent trip to Bikaner, Rajasthan for Love & War prep."

Check it out below!

Earlier, a picture of Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal posing with an Air Force officer at the Air Force Base went viral, sparking speculation among fans about whether the two will be playing officers in their upcoming film.

See below!

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are set to reunite on screen after their memorable roles in Sanju (2018), where Ranbir played the lead role and Vicky portrayed his best friend, Kamli. Their upcoming film, Love and War, will hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

Advertisement

While filming was originally scheduled to start in Mumbai on October 10, delays due to heavy rains pushed the start date. Sources exclusively told Pinkvilla that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to begin production with Ranbir on November 7.

Ranbir will kick off his solo scenes for a couple of weeks before Vicky joins him on set. Alia Bhatt, currently finishing Alpha, is expected to begin her part of the film by early December.

The source also revealed that filming will take place at various locations across India, with a year-long schedule from November 2024 to October 2025. Alia and Vicky have committed to over 200 days of shooting, while Ranbir aims to wrap up his scenes by mid-2025 before diving into Ramayana: Part 2, followed by Dhoom 4 and Animal Park.

ALSO READ: Did Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal visit Air Force Base for Love and War? VIRAL pictures of the stars leave fans intrigued