Ranbir Kapoor opens up about interaction with Olivia Wilde at Red Sea International Film Festival; hopes to meet actress again during her India visit

Many global personalities have been spotted at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024 over the past few days. Ranbir Kapoor was also in Saudi Arabia and graced the premiere of the film Maria on December 8. There, he met American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde at the red carpet. Ranbir opened up about their interaction and also hoped to meet her again during her India visit.

In a conversation with Zee Business during the Red Sea International Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his chat with Olivia Wilde. In response, the actor expressed his admiration for her work. He said, “Well I am such a big fan of her work.” Ranbir mentioned that Olivia would be coming to India next year, 2025, for the recce of her film and he hoped to meet her again.

He also shared that he hoped to collaborate with her in the future.

Earlier, glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Olivia Wilde from the red carpet of the film festival went viral on the internet. The Animal actor looked dapper in a red Indo-western outfit, while the Don’t Worry Darling director wore a stunning white dress.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has kickstarted the shooting of his highly anticipated movie Love & War. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, he is reuniting with his wife Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Ranbir’s upcoming schedule. A source stated, “Love & War is currently on floors and Ranbir calls a wrap on the film by Summer 2025. The film hits the big screen in March 2026, marking the beginning of the films on his plate for the spectacle.”

After Love & War, Ranbir’s next release will be the first part of Ramayana. The source added, “He follows it up with the Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana on Diwali 2026. RK has wrapped up his work on Ramayana, notwithstanding a patchwork shoot of 10 to 15 days, which he will do in the middle of the breaks for Love & War.”

Dhoom 4, Ramayana 2, Animal Park, and the future installments of the Astraverse are also part of his lineup.

