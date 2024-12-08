Why Olivia Wilde Thinks Fame Has 'Profound Impact' On Artists And Their Creativity? Says There's Fear Of Judgement

Olivia Wilde started pursuing her Hollywood dream at age 18 and never looked back since. In her 20-year-long career, she learned some important lessons that she continues to take note of. However, there are both upsides and downsides to being famous. Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the actress reflected on how fame impacted her art.

“The damage that does to an artist is profound because you stop being as fearless,” she said, as reported by Deadline. Once the fear of judgment settles in, one becomes conscious of being in the public eye, which is never good for an artist.

Fortunately, Wilde had great mentors who helped her navigate the mess efficiently by showing her the “meaningless” of it. She recalled her director mentor recently advising that “directors have to decide at a certain point, do you want to be a celebrity or an artist. Because of social media, it’s become even more combined.”

The Don't Worry Darling actress made her debut through the series The OC but became a household name after starring in five seasons of House, which ran for 8 seasons between 2004 and 2012. Her bisexual character, Remy, created quite a buzz and controversy at the time.

Wilde revealed that “insane death threats” were coming to the studios because of the bold character she played on the show. However, in retrospect, the show was nothing in comparison to the latest youth shows like Euphoria. “The fact that my character was shocking and groundbreaking then, it’s like, no, it’s nothing,” she added.

The actress, who transitioned behind the scenes as a producer on the 2015 feature Meadowland and as director in the 2019 rom-com Booksmart, advocated for female directors in her speech. “I think we need to raise women to believe that they are allowed to take up space, that they’re allowed to be leaders,” she said.