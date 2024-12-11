Ranbir Kapoor shares how he reacted after hearing about his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'I was like, I'm not this person but...'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer action drama Animal wreaked havoc at the box office in 2023. He portrayed the character of Ranvijay, a violent and aggressive man, which was quite different from his previous roles. The actor recently shared his initial reaction when he heard the narration of his part in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Ranbir revealed that he felt he wasn’t that person but would love to do the film.

In a recent interaction with Zee Business at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Ranbir Kapoor was asked what he looked for in a filmmaker when choosing scripts. In response, the actor shared that it starts with the director having a 'unique story,' and after that, he follows his instincts.

He cited the example of his last movie, Animal, saying, “You hear a part and it’s so far out from what you are, like Animal, for example.” Recalling his initial reaction, Ranbir said, “When I heard the part, I was like, ‘Okay, I'm not this person, but I would love to be a part of this world.’”

He stated that it was because the role challenged him as an actor. Ranbir also mentioned that it was something he might never have been able to do without his filmmaker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He concluded by saying, “So as an actor, it’s very important that you keep reinventing yourself, keep changing, surprising yourself.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, and others.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup of projects. He is set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana. The actor is also shooting for Love & War with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The magnum opus marks his reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after many years.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir has been cast in Dhoom 4, the reboot of the popular franchise. Apart from this, he has Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, as well as the next installments in Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse in his pipeline.

