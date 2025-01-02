Ranbir Kapoor plants a kiss on Alia Bhatt's cheeks as Raha adores them; actress' New Year dump brings all the warmth you need this winter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made the best of the holidays by heading to Thailand with their friends and family. The couple welcomed the New Year by watching the setting sun, dancing through the night, and keeping their daughter Raha warm and cozy in their embrace. Just now, the actress shared a photo dump with all the beautiful memories they made during their vacation. The actress also manifested 2025 to be the year where love leads and the rest just follows. Check it out!

Since Christmas, social media has been flooded with lovely photos of B-town celebs enjoying their break with friends and family. Ahead of the New Year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor headed to Thailand to welcome 2025 amid the love and warmth of their dear ones.

On January 2, 2025, the National Award-winning actress took to her Instagram account and dropped multiple glimpses of the New Year vacation. In the captions, the actress penned, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all.”

Take a look:

The photo dump opens with an adorable picture of the family of three. While Ranbir gives a sweet kiss to Alia, their daughter Raha adores them. In the next picture, the baby looks at the beautiful sky with her mommy dearest. Next up is a clip of the Jigra actress cycling her way in the lush green city. They even soaked in the sun on a cruise. Apart from the Brahmastra couple, the album also features Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently wrapped Alpha and kick-started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. According to industry insiders, she is also in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a feature film.

As for the Animal actor, he will have five to six releases from 2026 to 2029 starting with Love & War which is expected to wrap by summer 2025. The film hits the big screen in March 2026. He will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana on Diwali 2026.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt make beautiful memories in Thailand as they kickstart 2025 with family, friends, including Rohit Dhawan and Ayan Mukerji; don’t miss Raha’s cute glimpse