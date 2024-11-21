Ranbir Kapoor’s intense workout sesh sets Alia Bhatt’s heart on fire; you wouldn’t want to miss this at any cost; WATCH

Bollywood's power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, continue to set relationship goals that leave us in awe. Whether it's their sweet date nights or PDAs, they never fail to impress. Recently, a video of Ranbir crushing an intense gym workout was shared on social media, sending Alia's heart aflame—and ours too! This perfect blend of fitness and love is the kind of PDA we can’t get enough of, and trust us, you won’t want to miss it.

Taking to Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness coach shared a video of the actor in the middle of an intense workout. In the clip, the Animal actor can be seen doing clap pull-ups, effortlessly showcasing his muscular biceps and leaving our hearts racing.

His trainer captioned the video, "I guess pull-ups aren’t enough anymore, so today we decided to clap." Wife Alia Bhatt couldn’t contain her excitement upon seeing the video, flooding the comments section with fire emojis, and we totally agree with her!

Check out the unmissable video right below!

Several fans also took to the comments section to express their admiration. One user wrote, "Finesttttttt," while another commented, "How effortless he is, oml." A third fan added, "He's soo WOWWWW," and another simply said, "Let’s gooo." The excitement and admiration for Ranbir's workout were clearly evident!

Alia Bhatt recently revealed her exciting collaboration with the ALT Environmental Film Festival, giving them a heartfelt shout-out in a video. While sharing details about the event, the actress’ daughter, Raha Kapoor, could be heard calling out for her 'maa' (mother).

Advertisement

While the announcement itself was exciting, it was Raha’s adorable voice that truly stole the spotlight, with fans quickly showering love on the little one’s unexpected cameo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the power couple is set to reunite on-screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Alia Bhatt began shooting for the film in Mumbai on November 19.

She kicked off her journey with solo sequences, while her scenes alongside Ranbir and Vicky are scheduled to begin towards the end of the month.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt take Raha on a playdate with Isha Ambani’s daughter; don’t miss baby Kapoor’s adorable laugh: WATCH