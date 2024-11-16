Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt take Raha on a playdate with Isha Ambani’s daughter; don’t miss baby Kapoor’s adorable laugh: WATCH

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned heads as they stepped out in the city today, but it was their adorable daughter Raha who stole the spotlight. Known for capturing hearts every time she’s seen, Raha’s infectious smile is once again winning over fans. Adding to the charm, another video surfaced of the duo sharing playful moments with Isha Ambani’s daughter, Aadiya. These heartwarming clips are sure to brighten your Saturday!

Today, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in the city, seemingly heading for a playdate with their little one, Raha, and Isha Ambani's daughter, Aadiya. On arrival, Ranbir stepped out of the driver’s seat and gently took Raha into his arms from Alia, who was seated in the front. The moment Raha let out her infectious laugh, it was pure magic—an absolutely unmissable sight that instantly brightened everyone's day!

In another heartwarming video going viral, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen playfully engaging with Aadiya, who is snug in her father Anand Piramal’s arms. Meanwhile, little Raha stole the show with her adorable glances, switching between watching her mom and dad and curiously observing Aadiya. The candid family moments are pure joy!

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, recently posted an endearing photo with her niece, Raha, on Instagram. In the sweet snapshot, Raha, donning a blue cap and mask, is facing away from the camera, but Riddhima’s beaming expression reveals her delight at the little one’s antics.

The candid moment captures Riddhima sitting on a couch, enjoying a conversation with Raha. Along with the post, Riddhima lovingly captioned it with emojis and a playful hashtag, #BuabhatijiTime. Neetu Kapoor, the proud grandmother, couldn't resist sharing the image on her Instagram story, showering it with affection and heart emojis.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year. Recently, the Kapoor family celebrated Raha’s second birthday, with Alia sharing a heartwarming, never-before-seen family photo from Raha’s newborn days.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia are set to star together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also features Vicky Kaushal.

