Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha melts hearts of fans with her cutest scream as she looks out for her ‘Maa’; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha is truly a social media sensation. The little one is already a star whether it is her appearance on-camera or off-camera. Recently, the Love & War actress shared a promotional video and dedicated fans couldn’t help noticing Raha’s adorable scream in the background as she looked for her "maa."

Recently, Alia Bhatt announced her collaboration with ALT EFF aka ALT Environmental Film Festival, and sent them a major shout-out. In the video, the actress was seen sharing the details about the upcoming event. While the actress was giving away the details, we got to hear her daughter, Raha Kapoor’s adorable voice as she screamed out for her "maa (mother)."



Well, more than the collaboration it was little munchkin’s voice that stole the show and fans couldn’t help gushing over little one’s cameo. A fan wrote, "Raha voice in background" another fan stated, "Raha babies voice! OMG!!!" while a third fan mentioned, "Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa........maa pls go and answer her" and another user mentioned, "Raha calling her mom in background is sooo qute."

In addition to this, another user noted, "Thank You @aliaabhatt for such efforts for environment and that aaa voice of (maybe) Raha in the background" and another comment read, "The way raha calling maa in background."

Several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

During a recent conversation with Ed-a-mamma Conscious Clothing, Alia revealed that she "makes up creative stories" for her daughter, which has been instrumental in her becoming creative. She revealed Raha would suddenly ask her to tell stories of her father, Ranbir Kapoor, or Aunt Shaheen Bhatt.

"I'm saying random very like magical things and stuff like that, and then she immediately moves on in two lines to another story yeah, so it feels quite special to even like be a storyteller for your child," she further added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their little munchkin’s second birthday earlier this month. The actress also shared a precious unseen photograph from her Raha’s birth.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be reuniting on-screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

