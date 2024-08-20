Randeep Hooda Birthday: Did you know actor meeting his now-wife Lin Laisharam has a Naseeruddin Shah connection?

Randeep Hooda is celebrating his 48th birthday today, and it’s even more special because it's his first celebration with his wife, Lin Laishram. The couple got married on November 29 in a traditional Maeiti ceremony in Manipur’s Imphal. While their social media posts often highlight their blooming love, we have brought you the trivia when they met for the first time ever.

Right before their wedding, Randeep Hooda, along with Lin, visited the relief camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort, where they spoke to media personnel about multiple things. Asked to look back at the initiation of their bond, Randeep said, as per ANI, “We have been friends for a very long time; we’ve had a great friendship since we met.”

Lin was quick to add, “We met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley. He was my senior there.” The couple’s wedding became global news as it paid tribute to local traditions and cultures, unlike many other celebs who continue to have big fat Indian weddings. When Randeep was informed that the groom would have to sit much longer as per Meitei traditions, the actor found it quite respectful.

The Highway actor expressed, “I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s traditions. I look forward to the ceremony and experiencing my partner’s culture. I just hope I don’t make any mistakes.” Randeep further revealed that he was having long-length conversations about Manipuri culture with Lin for quite some time before experiencing it.

Hooda added, “I am praying for a happy future filled with lots of kids and abundance. I love that we’re taking our friendship forward and becoming family.”

On the work front, Linthoingambi Laishram was last seen in Kareena Kapoor’s digital debut, Jaane Jaan, where she played the character of Prerna. Randeep, on the other hand, starred in two movies this year. Back in March, he featured in the social comedy Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, followed by a biographical drama titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he directed, co-written, and co-produced.

