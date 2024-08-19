Awestruck’ Kareena Kapoor Khan heaps praise on Sachin Tendulkar as she shares ISPL stage with him: ‘I am sitting next to living legend’

On August 18, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan appeared at the launch event of Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 2. The duo was joined by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on the stage and seeing him, bebo just couldn’t help but heap a series of praises for the legendary sportsman.

Kareena was heard saying during the event, “I am so stunned and excited that I am sitting next to a living legend, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, who we watched on our TV screens at home and gone like ‘Oh my God’, so I am completely awestruck right now being next to him and being part of the ISPL.”

The Crew actress further stressed that she has always been a great fan of watching and enjoying cricket for its team spirit. “For the fact that it stands for the heart of what India also stands for," Kapoor said adding that cricket makes the countrymen sit together on their TV screens whenever it airs.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan own The Tigers of Kolkata team in ISPL. While the nawab of our hearts sported an all-black attire, Kareena kept it casual in a classy white shirt and grey trousers. Interestingly, Bebo’s team won the inaugural–T10 tennis ball tournament title beating Majhi Mumbai by 10 wickets in March’s summit clash.

On the work front, Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited The Buckingham Murders which is releasing on September 13 this year. This Hansal Mehta directorial first premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023.

Kapoor will then feature in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama Singham Again. Billed as one of the biggest projects of this year, the thriller will also feature Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana among others. Singham Again is eyeing a Diwali release this year.

After wrapping these two, Kareena will hop on Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra which is based on true events. She will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in it. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will soon make his Telugu debut with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara: Part 1.

