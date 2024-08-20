Randeep Hooda gets a love-filled birthday wish from wifey Lin Laisharm; ‘celebrating the incredible person you are’

Randeep Hooda is celebrated as one of the most versatile and talented actors in the industry, renowned for his groundbreaking roles. Today, August 20, 2024, the actor is marking his 48th birthday. On this special occasion, his wife, Lin Laishram, took to social media to share a compilation video to wish him a happy birthday.

In the video, the Sarabjit actor is shown in casual settings, enjoying time in nature and with his pet dog and cat. The footage includes previously unseen photos of the couple and the actor. It also features Hooda celebrating his birthday with friends and family, cutting a cake. Additionally, Lin included some never-before-seen clips from their post-wedding moments.

The post read, "Happy Birthday to my wild lifer, animal lover, nature lover, and the most talented actor in the industry! Your passion, kindness, and love for life inspire me every day. Here’s to celebrating the incredible person you are and the beautiful journey we’re on together. Love you beyond words! #HappyBirthday #NatureLover #TalentedSoul #MyPerson."

Check out the post here:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on November 30, 2023. In a conversation with a media person after the wedding, Hooda discussed his relationship with Lin and his excitement about experiencing Manipuri traditions. He mentioned that he felt it was respectful to marry according to the bride's customs.

Advertisement

Although he had heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a long time, he was looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. Hooda expressed a desire to immerse himself in his life partner's culture, which was why he was participating in the ceremony.

He also hoped not to make any mistakes and noted that he and Lin had been discussing Manipuri culture for a long time. He looked forward to the event and wished for everything to go well, praying for a happy future with many children and abundance. The Love Aaj Kal actor described their relationship as a blend of East and West, a cultural exchange, and reflected on their long friendship, which was now evolving into a family.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Birthday: Did you know actor meeting his now-wife Lin Laisharam has a Naseeruddin Shah connection?