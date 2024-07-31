Deadpool & Wolverine: Ranveer Singh hails Rayn Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer as ‘wholesome cinema’

Ranveer Singh is also among other fans who got swayed away by the magic of the Hollywood film Deadpool & Wolverine. The film led by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman was released earlier this week. Since then, it has been breaking records at the box office. Meanwhile, the Singham Again actor has now given a peek into his movie time as he enjoyed the latest release.

Ranveer Singh enjoys Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine

Today, on July 31, a while back, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and shared a ferocious and riveting scene featuring Deadpool & Wolverine, essayed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively. Enjoying his movie time to the core, he expressed his emotions writing alongside, "Wholesome cinema" followed by eye-holding tears emoji.

He also added GIFs signifying popcorn, Deadpool & Wolverine which also had text with it, "Best Bubs". Adding a Bollywood touch, he added the classic song, Humko To Yaari Se Matlab Hai, and tagged Deadpool and both the lead stars in the post.

Take a look

When Ryan Reynolds expressed his wish to collaborate with Ranveer Singh

It is worth mentioning that in an interview released by Marvel India's Instagram ahead of the film’s release earlier this month, actor Ryan Reynolds was seen expressing his desire to collaborate with Ranveer. When asked who he would like to work with in Bollywood, Ryan said, “I don't know. Oh, Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool. But also very funny.”

He further addressed his co-actor Hugh Jackman, and added, “You think you are in shape? This guy makes you look like a crypt keeper. He is amazing."

For the uninitiated, Ranveer dubbed for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2. Deadpool & Wolverine is the third installment in the series and the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Shawn Levy, it also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie was released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Ranveer Singh's professional front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s highly-awaited Singham Again. Led by Ajay Devgn, an ensemble star cast consists of Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more in the key roles.

The film is poised to hit the theaters later this year on Diwali 2024.

