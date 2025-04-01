Suhana Khan, rumored beau Agastya Nanda, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda give major squad goals as they exit KKR vs MI match: WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been going on in full swing. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and her friends came to support the Kolkata Knight Riders in their recent game against the Mumbai Indians. Suhana, her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Ananya Panday were seen exiting the match, setting some major squad goals.

On March 31, 2025, the friend group was spotted by the paparazzi as they left the Wankhede Stadium after the KKR vs MI match. In a video, Suhana Khan was seen walking towards her car with some of her friends. The actress was dressed in a white t-shirt with her team’s logo paired with denim jeans.

Suhana’s rumored beau, Agastya Nanda, was seen heading towards his car with his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvan Khan. Agastya wore a dark blue shirt with jeans while Navya looked stunning in a black top and ice blue jeans.

Behind them, the paps captured Ananya Panday leaving in her car. She looked a bit upset after KKR’s loss but still offered a smile to the cameras.

Watch the video here!

Ananya Panday had even performed at the Wankhede Stadium before the match as part of the opening ceremony. A day before, Sara Ali Khan set the stage on fire at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.

Earlier on March 22, Shah Rukh Khan lit up the opening ceremony with his presence before the first match at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. The superstar hosted the event, introduced the performers and the officials, and also had fun interactions with some cricketers. SRK’s dance with Virat Kohli on the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan quickly went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to kickstart the shooting of his next film, King. He will be joined by his daughter, Suhana Khan, in the action thriller. Ananya Panday is looking forward to the release of Kesari Chapter 2 on April 18, while Agastya Nanda has the film Ikkis in his lineup.