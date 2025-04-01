Ananya Panday sets stage on fire at IPL 2025 celebration ahead of MI vs KKR; dad Chunky Panday says ‘Proud of you’

There have been multiple opening ceremonies for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which marks the 18th season. Ananya Panday set the stage on fire during the celebration in Mumbai ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Ananya’s father, Chunky Panday, made a special post and expressed his pride in her.

Today, April 1, 2025, Chunky Panday took to Instagram and shared some glimpses from last night’s IPL opening ceremony and the match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The video consisted of Ananya Panday’s pictures from her performance. She looked stunning in a pink outfit as she grooved to popular Bollywood dance numbers, including What Jhumka.

There was a selfie of the father-daughter duo as they watched the MI vs. KKR game. Ananya had changed into a white tank top after her performance and tied her hair in a ponytail.

In the caption, Chunky wrote, “IPL is always a celebration. Proud of you @ananyapanday (starry-eyed emoji).”

Have a look at Chunky Panday’s post!

Many celebrities showered love on Ananya Panday in the comments section of the post. Karisma Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and more left red heart emojis.

Netizens also couldn’t keep calm and praised the actress’s performance. One person said, “Ananya’s performance was electric; I loved it,” while another wrote, “Ananya is sooo beautiful.” A user stated, “Good performance,” and many others exclaimed, “Wow.” Some people conveyed their love with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, was also present at the match to support KKR. Suhana's rumored boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Nirvan Khan accompanied her.

On the cinematic front, Ananya Panday will next be seen on the big screen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh. She is set to portray the character of Dilreet Gill, and her first look has been unveiled. Akshay Kumar will play the role of C. Sankaran Nair, and R. Madhavan will be seen as Neville Mckinley in the film. The courtroom drama is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

