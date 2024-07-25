Sanjay Dutt is all smiles as he wraps up dubbing for his much-awaited project, Puri Jagganadh’s Double iSmart

Sanjay Dutt, one of the most iconic cinema legends, is all set to enthrall on the silver screen once again, with some of his mega releases. For quite some time now, the internet has been abuzz with reports about these projects, among which it has been his upcoming film collaboration with Puri Jagannadh. Well, the actor would be essaying the role of Big Bull in the project titled as Double iSmart.

In a recent update, Sanjay Dutt has completed the dubbing schedule for Double iSmart.

Sanjay Dutt sports a macho look as he winds up dubbing for Double iSmart

Puri Jagannadh’s film, Double iSmart is slated for a release on August 15, 2024. Ahead of it, Sanjay Dutt, who enacts the role of a rugged villain named Big Bull completed his dubbing schedule for the same.

In a viral video on Twitter (now X), the actor is seen accompanied by his wife, Maanayata Dutt as they exited the dubbing studio. As soon as Sanjay came out, he was thronged by many fans, and paparazzi who surrounded him for pictures. The Agneepath actor obliged everyone, and he posed for the pictures, smiling brightly.

More about Double iSmart

Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15, 2024. The action-packed thriller has grabbed a lot of attention ever since the first glimpses of the project surfaced on the internet.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the film includes an ensemble cast of some of the most popular actors, including Ram Pothineni, Kavya Thapar, Makarand Deshpande, Bani J, Sayaji Shinde and more.

Sanjay Dutt suffered an injury on the sets of Double iSmart

Back in August 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sanjay Dutt suffered a minor injury while shooting for Double iSmart in Bangkok. A source close to the actor confirmed that it happened when the Rocky star was shooting an action sequence involving sword fighting, and he ended up getting injured.

However, he was immediately given medical care, and after a few stitches on his forehead, Sanjay bounced back to work soon after, showcasing utmost professionality.

ALSO READ: Music composer Santhosh Narayanan SLAMS Andhagan makers for altering his song; dissociates himself from project