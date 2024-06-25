Ranveer Singh QUIZ: Answer these 9 questions to prove that you're the biggest fan of Don 3 actor

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Since making his debut with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer has starred in various critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. He has showcased his acting prowess in different genres, including historical dramas, romantic comedies, and action movies.

Looking ahead, Ranveer Singh has many exciting projects in his lineup, including the Cop Universe film Singham Again and the third installment of Farhan Akhtar’s iconic Don franchise. Ranveer starts shooting for the movie in 2025. On the personal front, Ranveer is married to Deepika Padukone, and they are expecting the arrival of their first child this year.

Are you a big fan of Ranveer? And do you think that you know everything about him? If yes, here’s your chance to prove your love for him. Take this quiz and answer 9 fun questions to test your knowledge about the Don 3 actor.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: 20 years of Lakshya Quiz: Answer 7 questions to prove Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta starrer still lives in your hearts