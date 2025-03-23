Deepika Padukone gives peek into her bond with sister Anisha through relatable reel; her caption says it all

Deepika Padukone often gives a peek into her bond with her sister, Anisha Padukone, on social media. This time was no different, as she dropped a relatable reel about deciding whether to point out something on her head. Her ‘I love you’ caption said it all about their playful relationship.

Today, March 23, 2025, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories and reshared a reel originally posted by a life coach. The video featured a herd of alpacas standing together. One of them had hay on its head while the others just kept looking at it. The text on the reel stated, “Debating whether to tell my sister there’s something on her head or just enjoy the moment.”

The caption of the original post read, “Sisters: one minute we’re laughing, the next we’re arguing, but at the end of the day, we’d fight the world for each other. #UnbreakableBond #LifetimeOfChaos.”

Finding the reel relatable, Deepika tagged her sister, Anisha Padukone, and said, “I love you!” accompanied by a beaming face emoji.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s story!

Anisha Padukone was amused by her sister’s antics and reacted to the post on her Instagram Stories. She used a series of woman facepalming emojis. Check it out!

Apart from relatable reels on siblings, Deepika Padukone also shares posts on new moms and parenting. The actress welcomed her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh, on September 8, 2024. The baby girl’s name was revealed as Dua Padukone Singh.

During the 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, which took place earlier this month, Deepika Padukone opened up about motherhood. She stated that she was trying to balance being a new mom with her work. The actress said, “So to be able to manage my daughter and her life and get back to work without the guilt, I think that is something I'm figuring out.”

Deepika has been gracing international events for the past few months. Fans are expecting her to make some film announcements soon. She was last seen on the big screen in the Cop Universe movie Singham Again.