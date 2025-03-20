Bollywood Newswrap, March 19: Salman Khan's Sikandar gets release date; Deepika Padukone on trying to figure out returning to work post-Dua's birth

Every day, fans are flooded with several news updates from B-town. March 19, 2025, was no different. From Salman Khan’s Sikandar release date announcement to Deepika Padukone talking about returning to work after welcoming daughter Dua, a lot happened on this day. If you also missed such big updates, then fret not. Here’s a quick recap!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 19, 2025:

1. Sikandar release date announced

The makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming mass entertainer finally announced its release date. On March 19, 2025, they took to social media and revealed that Sikandar will hit cinemas on March 30, 2025. The official post read, “See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar.”

2. Deepika Padukone on figuring out getting back to work after daughter Dua's birth

At the 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, Deepika Padukone spoke about trying to balance being a new mom with her work. The mother of Dua Padukone Singh said in a conversation, "So to be able to manage my daughter and her life and get back to work without the guilt, I think that is something I'm figuring out."

3. Vikram Bhatt on Aamir Khan finding love in Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan's Ghulam director Vikram Bhatt reacted to Mr. Perfectionist finding love in Bengaluru-based woman Gauri Spratt. While talking to ETimes, the director said, "Well, if I can get married at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find a partner at 60? Age is just a number. There's no age limit for finding happiness. As life goes by, it stops being about the excitement of a relationship and sexuality."

Advertisement

4. Yuzvendra Chahal to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony to Dhanashree Verma

To fast-track Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce, the Bombay High Court has directed the Family Court to decide on it by tomorrow, March 20, 2025. Moreover, the Indian cricketer had agreed to pay permanent alimony of Rs 4 crore 75 lakhs to his estranged wife, out of which Chahal only paid Rs 2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand to date.

5. Rakesh Roshan reveals Hrithik Roshan once locked himself in the bathroom

While talking to ANI, Rakesh Roshan stated Hrithik Roshan used to hold himself back because of his stuttering. Recalling an incident from a trip to Dubai, the filmmaker divulged, "He wanted to just say 'Thank you, Dubai,' and he used to get stuck on the word 'D.' So, he locked himself in the bathroom to learn those two sentences, to say 'Thank you, Dubai'."

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!