Deepika Padukone shares why she got emotional on RRR’s Oscar win: ‘India has been robbed…’

SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history when its song Naatu Naatu won at the 95th Academy Awards. Deepika Padukone was present in the audience to witness the special moment. The actress recently revealed why she got emotional over the victory. She expressed that India has been robbed at the Oscars many times.

On March 24, 2025, Deepika Padukone dropped a post on her Instagram in which she was asked to share an Oscar win that felt personal to her. In response, she said, “India has been robbed of the Oscars many times.” The actress mentioned that many deserving Indian films are snubbed at the Academy Awards. She said it could be movies or talent.

Recalling her feelings during RRR’s historic Oscar win, Deepika shared, “But I remember being in the audience, and when they announced RRR, I got emotional. Outside of being an Indian, I have really nothing to do with that movie, but that was like a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal.”

Deepika’s post featured some highly acclaimed films like All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies, The Lunchbox, and Tumbbad. These have not received any nominations at the Oscars.

In her post, Deepika Padukone also expressed her happiness for American actor Adrien Brody, who was named the Best Actor for The Brutalist at the 97th Academy Awards. DP’s caption read, "@adrienbrody, take a bow!” accompanied by clap emojis.

Coming to other categories at the recent Oscars, Sean Baker's Anora was the big winner of the night, taking home five awards. Mikey Madison won Best Actress for her performance in the movie. Anora also secured the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing categories.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been attending various international events over the past few weeks. On the cinematic front, she was last seen in the Rohit Shetty movie Singham Again, which was released in 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of her next project. The actress is also enjoying the phase of motherhood. She welcomed her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh, last year.