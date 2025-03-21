3 times Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone flaunted their love for Bandhani and Ajrakh prints

India’s textile legacy and craftsmanship are intricately woven into the fabric of time and its saga spans globally. Whether it’s the ageless block printing method of Rajasthan or the Kalamkari artistry of Andhra Pradesh, textile prints have evolved gracefully in the fashion industry; while still holding tightly to their centuries-old roots. We’ll discuss a few such textile prints, including Gharchola prints, Ajrakh prints, and Bandhani prints, adorned by the leading celebrities of Bollywood.

From Alia Bhatt’s Ajrakh sari to Kareena Kapoor’s Bandhani dupatta, here’s a breakdown of Bollywood divas’ traditional outfits that showcased the Indian ancient prints.

Alia Bhatt in Ajrakh sari

Alia Bhatt broke the internet, quite literally when she showed up in a whimsical and intricate Ajrakh print saree. The fashion maven added her own contemporary touch to the traditional fit and made an absolute ground-breaking statement with her sartorial flair.

Originating from the Sindh region, Ajrakh print is a mesmerizing blend of deep hues and geometric patterns. Mostly crafted in crimson red and indigo, this print features symmetric motifs resembling natural elements such as flowers, stars, leaves, etc.

Alia Bhatt’s Ajrakh saree featured meticulous craftsmanship with a crimson red base, highlighting geometric shapes in dark indigo and blue colors. The saree was strikingly adorned with gold-accented floral motifs, adding a regal charm to the drape. She embraced a tube-style blouse, adding a contemporary touch to the traditional flair. Alia paired the saree with an Ajrakh shawl, elegantly draped over her shoulder and tucked around her wrist.

The Jigra actress accessorized her heritage piece with gorgeous golden chandelier earrings, matching the golden accents.

Deepika Padukone in Gharchola print

This wasn’t the first time Deepika Padukone embraced cultural sartorial glam. The diva often styles traditional-inspired couture like a true Indian fashion queen. However, her Gharchola sari takes the spotlight because it’s oh-so-gorgeous!

Gharchola, loosely translated to the apparel of home, originates from Gujarat and Rajasthan. This traditional print highlights checks and grid patterns crafted with zari embroidery. The fabric is typically made with red and green dyes, often featuring decorative motifs of peacocks and flowers.

Deepika Padukone wore a mesmerizing red Gharchola saree for a wedding. The regally opulent and intricate saree featured detailed checkered gridwork, embroidered with zari and tucked with golden sequin embellishments. The end of this saree simply screamed royalty with a meticulous mosaic of several stones, embroidery, and sequin details. Deepika skipped ‘subtle’ and said ‘more is more’ as she adorned a fully-embellished blouse with it.

The Padmaavat actress accessorized her artisanal flair with a Kundan necklace and matching earrings. Adding Gajra (a flower garland) to her updo, Padukone knew she aced the Indian heritage theme.

Kareen Kapoor in Bandhani

Bebo can be a mesmerizing muse in an ethnic couture play and Sabyasachi knows that. Kareena Kapoor flung on a bandhani dupatta on her solid crimson suit and instantly took the spotlight as the undisputable ethnic fashion diva.

Bandhani is one of the oldest forms of tie-dye technique. The fabric is tied in smaller knots and then dyed, artfully creating a whimsical canvas of infused colors. The colored fabric is then handcrafted with several white dots, adding to its commendable authenticity.

Kareen Kapoor adorned the Sabyasachi suit and its bndhani dupatta in a truly nawabi vibe, exuding panache and royalty. The crimson-red suit included a straight-cut red kurta with a cinched neckline trimmed with golden zari work. The kurta’s hem boasted a wide strip of intricate gold zari work, adding to its grandiose appeal.

Kareena’s dupatta, however, stole the show with its traditional and regal charm. The heavy bandhani dupatta featured multiple rows of typical bandhani dots in white, yellow, and green colors. The border of this dupatta exuded royalty with multiple intricate stripes of zari work and a row of golden sequin appliques adorning the trim of the dupatta.

Embraced gracefully and proudly by the Bollywood fashion divas, these ancient textile prints are a testament to India’s handloom finesse.