EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt praises Deepika Padukone for THIS reason; admits suffering from depression

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of depression and suicide.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently applauded Deepika Padukone for being among the first to openly discuss mental health. While sharing his own battle with Axial spondyloarthritis, he emphasized the importance of breaking the silence around such struggles.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt reflected on the changing discourse around mental health. He recalled how, in the past, discussing mental health struggles was almost taboo. "You were not supposed to talk about mental health," he said.

Praising Deepika Padukone for breaking the silence, he shared, “One of the first persons to come out and talk about this was Deepika Padukone. Samantha Prabhu has a condition called myositis, which is very close to what I suffer from. She came out and she didn't...”

Watch the full interview below:

Emphasizing the importance of open conversations, Vikramt added, “It’s very important for people to come out with their mental diagnosis because it gives a lot of strength to youngsters, to people who are suffering from it and also keeping it quiet. When big idols like Deepika Padukone, Samantha and all of them come out and talk about it, people are energized; they are in a way encouraged to talk about their problems as well. And that would stop so many teenage suicides and teenage anxiety. The greatest illness in today's youth is anxiety."

The filmmaker also pointed out how negative comparisons and social media criticism contribute to rising anxiety levels. “If I can lead a regular life despite all these. Make films, have fun, then why can’t everybody else?" he concluded.

Vikram Bhatt also revealed that he has been dealing with axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune condition that causes the bones to fuse, leading to severe pain.

He opened up about his long-standing struggle with depression, admitting that it once made him hesitant about his relationship with his wife, Shweta. He initially questioned why she would want to be with someone battling depression, but she reassured him that the decision was not his to make.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.