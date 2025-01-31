Ranveer Singh sets stage on fire with energetic Tattad Tattad moves; don't miss him unleashing his ponytail

Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh isn’t just a phenomenal actor; he’s also a dance floor dynamo. Known for pouring energy into every performance, he leaves audiences in awe, especially with high-energy tracks. At a recent wedding, videos of his performance have gone viral, where he’s seen lighting up the stage with his electrifying Tattad Tattad moves. And just when you think it can’t get any better, he opens his ponytail for the iconic hook step, making it impossible not to dance along!

A video of Ranveer Singh from a wedding has taken Instagram by storm, where he’s seen shaking a leg with the groom and other family members. The actor set the stage on fire as he grooved to his iconic song Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, pouring his full energy into every move.

His performance was so electrifying that he even unleashed his ponytail to nail the famous hook step—it’s a must-watch! The Singham Again actor rocked a dashing look for the event, sporting a black blazer, matching pants, a white shirt, and white shoes. He exuded ultimate cool yet classy vibes.

After nearly two months, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the first glimpse of their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, born on September 8, 2024. On November 1, 2024, the couple celebrated Diwali by sharing a heartwarming post featuring their daughter’s tiny feet in a red ethnic outfit.

In the caption, the actress expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude, revealing that the name ‘Dua’ means ‘a prayer,’ as their daughter is the answer to their prayers.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently immersed in his upcoming project, Durandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which is set to release later this year. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Additionally, he will be seen in Don 3, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, and it has generated much anticipation.