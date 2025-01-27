New mom Deepika Padukone reveals how she spent her Sunday and we bet there can be nothing more comforting than this

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her new phase of motherhood. It was just a couple of days back that the actress got back to work by walking the ramp for renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, celebrating his 25 years in the industry. Now, a day later, the actress shared a hilarious meme revealing how she spent her Sunday.

The new mom, Deepika Padukone, shared a hilarious meme on her Instagram stories that showed people lying comfortably on their single bed and enjoying pizzas while watching TV. The text on it read, "When I say I need a party, this is what I mean." Drawing a hilarious relatability to it, the actress confessed, "How do they know how I spent my Sunday!?" followed by wondering and a laughter emoji.

Meanwhile, on January 25, 2025, Deepika Padukone attended the grand star-studded 25th anniversary gala of Sabyasachi in Mumbai. The actress slayed and stirred the internet as she walked on the ramp for the first time after the arrival of her and Ranveer Singh’s daughter, Dua.

In one of the heartwarming videos from inside the event, Alia Bhatt was seen sitting in the front row and hooting for the Padmaavat actress and the other models. While Deepika walked forward with the designer, Alia took out her phone and recorded her walk. This gesture of the Raazi actress went viral on the internet, and several internet users couldn’t help but appreciate Bhatt for her supportive spirit.

Deepika, who opened the show for Sabyasachi, stunned in an all-white look featuring a trench coat, a white silk button-down shirt, and flared pants. She styled the ensemble with black boots, layered necklaces, goth makeup, black leather gloves, nerdy glasses, and a Frida Kahlo-inspired hairdo.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. While the actress is yet to resume working, she is enjoying the re-release of her celebrated films. After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic period drama, Padmaavat, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is all set to grace the silver screens again on February 6, 2025. It was originally released back in 2018

