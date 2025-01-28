Don 3: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani led upcoming action thriller to have THIS talented actor as villain?

After directing Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), Farhan Akhtar is set to return with the highly anticipated third installment of the franchise. Starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, the film is generating buzz, and the latest update reveals that Vikrant Massey has officially signed on to play the villain, adding an exciting new twist to the storyline.

Yes, you heard that right! A source close to Don 3 confirmed to Filmfare that Vikrant Massey is all set to play the villain in the upcoming crime thriller, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. The source added, "Vikrant is playing the antagonist in Don 3," creating even more excitement for the much-awaited film.

There were earlier speculations about The Sabarmati Report actor being approached for a role in Don 3. A report in India Today suggested that after his stellar performance in 12th Fail, the actor was in talks to play the main antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh.

While the role sounded promising, it was also mentioned that Vikrant had yet to officially sign on for the project. Now, it seems those talks have turned into confirmation.

In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar made a special announcement, revealing that Ranveer Singh would be the new mafia kingpin in Don 3. He confirmed that filming for the third installment will begin in 2025. He expressed his excitement about the project, saying, "We start filming Don 3 next year. I am really looking forward to it."

On December 2, 2024, Vikrant Massey announced a brief hiatus from films after completing his next two projects. This decision followed the release of The Sabarmati Report. In his heartfelt statement, Vikrant expressed gratitude for the incredible journey and support he's received over the years.

He shared that as he moves forward, it's time for him to take a step back, reconnect with his roots, and focus on his roles as a husband, father, son, and actor. He also hinted at his final two films before the break, promising to return when the time is right.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is currently working on Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. Directed by Santosh Singh, the film is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla.

