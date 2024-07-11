Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani jokes he was 'more ready to be father than to be husband' as he confirms first pregnancy with Tanya Jacob

"Baby has entered the chat," wrote actor Tanuj Virwani on his social media as he announced his pregnancy with his wife, Tanya Jacob, earlier today (July 11, 2024). The couple got married on December 25 last year and are due with their first child in September this year. In a recent interview with HT City, Tanuj couldn’t control his excitement about embracing fatherhood soon.

Tanuj Virwani announces pregnancy with wife Tanya Jacob

Taking to his Instagram, Tanuj shared an adorable picture of him kissing Tanya’s baby bump in a backdrop of a serene forest location. In a note written alongside, the Yodha actor wrote that he always believes in God and the power of the universe. Saying that miracles do happen, Virwani added, “We are Pregnant and cannot wait to welcome our little Bundle of Joy into the World.”

Check out Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob’s pregnancy announcement here:-

Tanuj Virwani says he and Tanya Jacob always knew that they wanted a kid soon

The dad-to-be told the portal, “We were very clear that we wanted a child soon, so I think the moment we got married, we were like, let’s get to work now. It was definitely a planned pregnancy.” Further in the conversation, the Cartel actor called it a magical time and said that he is absolutely loving the experience of being married.

Among the duo, Tanuj feels he will be a fun parent, and Tanya might try to be the strict one. He further said, “I always joke with Tanya that I was more ready to be a father than I was to be a husband.”

The 37-year-old said that he always had parental instinct back in his mind. He revealed how, in his 20s, he would feel protective of any kids or infants he met. Tanuj said that he aspired to bring a smile to a child’s face, and it’s his natural instinct. “Finally, now that I have been given the opportunity to do that with my own child, I will leave no stone unturned,” Virwani signed off.

For the unversed, Tanuj Virwani is the son of veteran actress Rati Agnihotri.

