Who is Tanya Jacob? All you need to know about Inside Edge fame Tanuj Virwaniâ€™s wife-to-be
Tanuj Virwani is all set to tie the knot with Tanya Jacob on December 25, in a wedding that will be filled with Christmas cheer. Let's dive into all the details you need to know about the bride-to-be
Actor Tanuj Virwani shot to fame after essaying the character of Vayu Raghavan in the famous series Inside Edge. On the personal front, the actor is set to tie the nuptial knot with Tanya Jacob this month.
While the coupleâ€™s blooming romance has often managed to steal the headlines, letâ€™s find out all about Jacob, who is set to become Tanuj Virwaniâ€™s wife soon. Here is everything you need to know about her.Â
All you need to know about Tanuj Virwaniâ€™s fiancee Tanya Jacob
After announcing his engagement to Tanya Jacob, Virwani'sÂ fans are eagerly anticipating their wedding. The couple's love story has captured the hearts of many, so let's take a closer look at Tanuj Virwani's soon-to-be wife, Tanya Jacob.
According to rumors floating around online, Tanya is not only an artist but also a corporate professional. She hails from Delhi but was raised in Singapore. Apparently, Jacob comes from a non-filmy background and has no direct ties to the entertainment industry.Â Â
In addition to marketing, she also takes pleasure in engaging in various activities such as painting and dancing, which allow her to express her creativity to the fullest. According to reports, she moved from Singapore to Mumbai for Virwani, which reflects her emotional side.Â
Delving further into the relationship part of Tanyaâ€™s life, she had been dating Tanuj VirwaniÂ for a long timeÂ before deciding to take the next big step. Notably, Jacob had met the Inside Edge star a decade ago when she was in Mumbai. In a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, the Inside Edge actor dug further into the duoâ€™s personal life and revealed that the two stayed in touch even after she moved to Singapore.Â
"We've known each other for a long time. I met her a decade back when she was in Mumbai. Our families also know each other very well. Even when Tanya shifted back to Singapore, we kept in touch. As time went by, we realized that our goals, aspirations and what we expect from life were in alignment. We didn't want to spend the next few years dating and figuring things out. We gave it a real thought and decided to take things forward. That's how everything was initiated and the rest is history," the actor had shared with the news portal.
All about Tanya Jacob and Tanuj Virwaniâ€™s wedding
In the same interview, Tanuj revealed some intriguing details about his wedding with Jacob and mentioned that the duo will tie the nuptial knot on December 25 as it is â€˜one of the most auspicious datesâ€™. Discussing the theme, he further shared that everything at the wedding would be white, red, and green. Further disclosing the location and the reason behind them choosing it, he shared that since his farmhouse in Lonavala is close to his heart, the two will get married there.
"It was a no-brainer that we wanted to have it at our farmhouse in Lonavala as the place is very close to my heart and I've been coming here since I was a kid. We've kept the guest list full of people who are close and who have made a difference to our lives. But it's going to be a lot of fun. The day itself is so special that we don't have to really have to go out our way to do anything extra," the actor had told the news portal and called the day 'special' and 'sacred'.
