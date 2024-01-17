Raveena Tandon reacts to Govinda's falling career; 'Don't think industry has ever seen an actor as talented as him'

Raveena Tandon and Govind were a successful pairing in Bollywood throughout the 1990s. The duo delivered some really big hits as well as popular dance tracks together. However, later on, Chi Chi (as he is fondly called) saw a decline in his career. Recently, Raveena spoke about her experience of working with him and his career.

Raveena Tandon on Govinda

In an interview with The Lallantop, Raveena Tandon spoke about her 90s co-star Govinda. She spoke in his defense and said: “The kind of films where Chi Chi’s talent can be perfectly used aren’t being made anymore. I don’t think this industry has ever seen an actor as talented as Chi Chi. I have never seen an actor who can make the audience laugh and cry in the same scene. I was in awe of him."

The actress further said that Govind had the ability to transform a scene from comedy to emotional without much effort. "He could transform a comedic scene into an emotional one so effortlessly. Everything I know about comic timing I’ve learned from him. Nobody can compare to him", she added.

Raveena Tandon and Govinda's streak of success

Raveena and Govinda were paired in several comedy films throughout the 1990s, especially in the comedy genre. These include Rajaji, Dulhe Raja, Aunty No. 1, Sandwich, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, and Anari No. 1 among others. The duo continued to act in films. However, offers for Govinda started drying up and he started appearing less frequently in the late 2000s and 2010s. In the past couple of years, the talented actor was seen in films like Kill Dill, Happy Ending, and Deewana Main Deewana among others. He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja which turned out to be a critical and commercial dud.

Raveena Tandon feels 90s actors had a great bond

In an interview with Film Companion, Raveena said that back in the 90s, actors were well-informed about their colleagues. The actors knew about each other's personal lives as they would communicate directly. She said, "We knew everyone's life stories, which hero we were working with, who is he having an affair with, whose wife beat up whom, we knew everything about each other. That is bond, whoever started in the 90s clan has even now. We are all friends and we all stand by each other. We keep encouraging each other, whether it's Madhuri, me, Neelam, Sonali or Shilpa."

The actress also said that the respect they have for each other is evident even though they don't meet very often. Raveena said that they make sure to give a shoutout to each other's work on social media.

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena was last seen in the thriller film One Friday Night with Milind Soman in 2023. She is currently gearing up for the drama thriller web series Karmma Calling in which she plays Indrani Kothari. The series has been generating a lot of buzz on the internet. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series also stars Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood and Vikramjeet Virk among others. It is slated to release on January 26 on Disney plus Hotstar.

Apart from that, she is also doing the action comedy Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Disha Patani.

