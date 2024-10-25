‘Rekha Ji made me sound mature’ admits Sunidhi Chauhan in Kaisi Paheli Zindagani: ‘Mai kuch over kar deti acha karne ke chakkar me’

Sunidhi Chauhan is among the most versatile singers, with a vocal range that can give any singer a run for their money! The diva, in her own right, owns every song both off and on screen. Recently, she took a trip down memory lane and revealed that she was not aware of singing Kaise Paheli Zindgani for Rekha ji stating, 'Mai kuch over kar deti achha karne ke chakkar mein'. She also admitted that 'Rekha Ji made her sound mature'.

In a chat with Sucharita Tyagi, Chauhan shared, "I did not know that Kaisi Paheli was going to be shot with Rekha Ji. I did not know—in a way, I’m glad I didn’t know—kyunki agar mujhe pata hota toh shayad mai kuch over kar deti achha karne ke chakkar mein, aur woh bura lagta."

(I did not know that Kaisi Paheli was going to be shot with Rekha Ji. I did not know—in a way, I’m glad I didn’t know—because if I had known, I might have overdone things in an attempt to make it better, which would have felt bad.)

She further explained that while she was singing, Raima Sen had come over for the recording, and she thought that since Raima was there, it must be her song and would be picturized on her in Parineeta.

However, when she saw the song, she was shocked to see Rekha Ji performing it. She remarked that no younger performers could match the level of excellence that Rekha Ji was displaying.

Chauhan continued, "I mean, she made me sound better; she made me sound mature. I wouldn’t say that I was a younger voice on her—she made me sound that way—and that was superb, unbelievable, and surreal."

In an old interview, the singer recalled that upon the release of Parineeta, she was shocked to see Rekha lip-syncing to her voice. Sunidhi remarked that seeing Rekha Ji perform left her amazed. Sunidhi added that Rekha emoted like a goddess and enhanced her singing with her expressions.

Parineeta was Vidya Balan's debut movie. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, it also starred Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Raima Sen and Dia Mirza.

