Rekha dazzles in orange Kanjeevaram saree and wears it not with gajra but genda phool at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

The celebrations of Diwali would not have been complete without the crème de la crème of Bollywood arriving at Manish Malhotra's grand, star-studded party. However, all said and done, it was the legendary Rekha who stunned everyone with her breathtaking appearance last night, on the 22nd of October, in an orange Kanjeevaram saree. Let’s take a closer look.

Draped in an exquisite bright orange Kanjeevaram saree that was a gorgeous work of art, Rekha brought a burst of color to the very glamorous evening. The saree, embellished with thick golden borders running along its length, added a touch of royalty to the attire. The intricate golden prints scattered across the fabric shone brightly under the lights and created an amazing effect that was impossible to overlook.

Rekha wore a lavish golden half-sleeved blouse with her saree, which blended beautifully with the rich colors of the attire. The glossy and shiny material of the blouse adorned her figure, making her look like a vision straight out of a classic film. This ensemble not only showcased her impeccable sense of style but also reaffirmed that she is, and will always be, a fashion icon.

Rekha proved her mettle in accessorizing as well. She wore traditional, big jhumkas that swayed elegantly. On her wrists, she wore stone-studded bangles, which sparkled beautifully, while one of her hands was embellished with an elaborate cocktail ring. Lastly, she accessorized her outfit with a stylish potli that was both functional and pretty. To top it all off, her hair was styled with a beautiful maang tikka that perfectly framed her face.

Her makeup was nothing short of perfection, showcasing her bold personality. Rekha opted for a striking red lipstick that was bold in the truest sense. The mascara-coated lashes and the brown kajal around her eyes made them as gorgeous as ever without appearing over-the-top. Feathered brows added a modern touch, while a tiny bindi and blushed cheeks brought a subtle glow to her face.

The veteran starlet wore her hair in a traditional middle-parted bun, beautifully decorated with bright orange marigold flowers that complemented her saree perfectly. The flowers enhanced the festive ambiance, making her look even more radiant and deeply connected to the spirit of Diwali.

Rekha was perfectly dressed, and her outfit was a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, further showcasing her stellar fashion sense. Her presence at the Manish Malhotra Diwali party also served as a beautiful reminder that true elegance is timeless and always in fashion.

