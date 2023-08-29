EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda team up for Abir Sengupta's neo-noir comic tragedy Risky Romeo

Filmmaker Abir Sengupta, known for movies like Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani and Radhika Apte's Mrs. Undercover, is set to helm an explosive modern-day existential crisis tale with his upcoming film Risky Romeo. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the director's next project is an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy. The film features actors Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda in unique and unprecedented roles. Abir is not only directing but also producing the film with Anushree Mehta under Jaadugar Films, in collaboration with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.

Abir Sengupta on the genre of Risky Romeo starring Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda

Pinkvilla brings exclusive insights into Abir Sengupta's upcoming film Risky Romeo, starring Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda. Describing it as a neo-noir comic tragedy, Abir explained that the film presents human behavior in a distinct and unconventional manner. He emphasized the script's inclusion of dark humor, eccentric characters, and a surreal treatment. Abir shared how Sunny and Kriti were instantly drawn to the script, and after years of exploring various ideas, the film resonated deeply with him, prompting him to pursue its production.

Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda on working in Abir Sengupta’s Risky Romeo

Sunny Singh, who will be portraying 'Risky Romeo,' expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I have never ever played a character even close to this before. It is thrilling and challenging at the same time. This film needs me to prepare hard and completely transform myself into the character that Abir has written. His vision with this film and for my character is very unusual and that is something that I am really looking forward to.” This marks Sunny's first opportunity to work alongside Kriti as his co-star, and he anticipates an exciting atmosphere on set.

Kriti Kharbanda shared her excitement saying, “Sets have always been my happy place and I can’t wait to face the camera. I am very excited and really looking forward to working with this wonderful team. I’ve always given priority to the script and character, and I look forward to the challenge Abir has set for me. This script of Risky Romeo is special for more reasons than one and I can’t wait for the world to see it unfold.”

