Meet actor, who quit CA to pursue film career, had big Bollywood breakthrough, and went on to work with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

There have been many actors in Bollywood who have changed their initially decided paths to pursue a career in films. Among them is one who quit CA and had a big breakthrough in Bollywood. He has worked with various top talents, including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The actor we’re talking about is Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was initially pursuing a career in chartered accountancy like his father. In an old interview with Elle India, he revealed that it was during his articleship that he decided to quit CA. Siddhant said, “I did that for four or five months, before I realized I couldn’t do it any longer.”

In 2016, Siddhant starred in the web series Life Sahi Hai, and in the following year came his show Inside Edge, in which he played a cricketer. The 2019 film Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt marked Siddhant’s big Bollywood debut. He received a lot of love and appreciation for his role as MC Sher, a street rapper.

Siddhant then appeared in the rom-com Bunty Aur Babli 2. In the 2022 film Gehraiyaan, he worked alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. During the same year, he featured in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released in 2023, and it is another acclaimed performance in Siddhant’s kitty.

Advertisement

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s most recent film is Yudhra. It premiered in theaters on September 20, 2024. In the action thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar, Siddhant portrays the character of Yudhra, a guy with anger issues. Malavika Mohanan plays his love interest, while Raghav Juyal is the antagonist. The film is currently running in cinemas.

Regarding his upcoming project, Siddhant is set to share the screen with actress Triptii Dimri in Dhadak 2. This spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak is slated to arrive on the big screens on November 22.

Talking about Siddhant’s social media presence, he has an active Instagram account where he frequently shares glimpses of his work and personal life. He enjoys over 3.8 million followers on the platform.

ALSO READ: Meet actor, whose businessman father made her work as copywriter, and is currently in limelight for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack series