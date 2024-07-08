Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha give a quirky twist to Mirzapur and Fukrey crossover; fan says, ‘Collab we didn’t know we needed’

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, are also the coolest parents to be. Recently, the duo teamed up for a hilarious video, showcasing a crossover between the series Mirzapur and their film franchise Fukrey. Ali embodied his character Guddu Bhaiya, while Richa donned the Bholi Punjaban getup, leaving the fans in splits.

Fans are entertained by Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s Mirzapur x Fukrey video

Today, July 8, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha took to their Instagram handles to share the crossover video of their characters. The video starts with Ali’s Guddu Bhaiya engaged in a workout session. A pregnant Richa, in her look as Bholi Punjaban, also exercised but with toy weights.

In between their face off, Richa gifts Ali a plate of boiled eggs hinting at the way his character Guddu is obsessed with bodybuilding in Mirzapur. Giving the video a quirky twist, Ali then gestures to a feeding bottle, indicating their upcoming parenthood.

The post’s caption read, “GUDDU x BHOLI… SUNDAY done right!”

Watch the video here!

Fans flooded the comments section under the post with their enthusiastic reactions. One person said, “Everyone is a gangster until richa arrives,” while another wrote, “2 gangsters from different universe.”

A user praised, “Wow nice combination Guddu and Bholi,” and another netizen stated, “such a cute couple.” One comment exclaimed, “THE COLLAB WE DIDN’T KNOW WE NEEDED; GUDDU X BHOLI YAYIE.” Many others showcased their appreciation with red hearts and fire emojis.

Actor Vijay Varma also joined in the fun and commented, “Tarantino level,” while Priyanshu Painyuli said, “This crossover was a teaser of a film. Epic.” Kriti Kharbanda mentioned, “You guys are epicccc!!!”

About Ali Fazal’s recently released series Mirzapur 3

The third season of the action crime thriller web series Mirzapur was released on July 5. The ensemble cast of the show includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Sheeba Chadha, Anjumm Shharma, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shernavaz Jijina, Meghna Malik, Manu Rishi Chadha, Neha Sargam, Liliput Faroqui, Alka Amin, Anangsha Biswas, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Rohit Tiwari, Prashansa Sharma, and Anil George.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer and produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, Mirzapur 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

