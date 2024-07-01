Meet actor who started career with TV, worked in movies, hit OTT series and ended up becoming everyone’s favorite in Mirzapur

Several actors dream of taking acting as a profession since childhood, while some realize later that they want to be actors. This passion and dedication make them pack their bags and drive to Mumbai to achieve the goal.

Today's 'meet the actor' is one such person who got a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and later earned a postgraduate diploma in Social Communications Media and FTII for a postgraduate diploma in acting. She is none other than Rasika Dugal, who is now gearing up for the release of Mirzapur Season 3. It will be released on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Rasika Dugal's impressive journey of becoming actor

Born in Circuit House Area, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, to Jessie Dugal and Raveen Dugal, Rasika Dugal is a well-known actress in the film industry.

Speaking about her education, she attained a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics in 2004 from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi, and later attended Sophia Polytechnic for a postgraduate diploma in Social Communications Media and FTII for a postgraduate diploma in acting.

She has been featured in Hindi cinema since 2007, and her first appearance was in the film Anwar (2007) in a small role. No Smoking (2007), Hijack (2008), Tahaan (2008), Agyaat (2009), Kshay (2011) and Aurangzeb (2013) were some of her films.

Along with films, she also appeared in television shows like Powder (2010), Rishta.com (2010), Kismat (2010), and Upanishad Ganga (2012).

Rasika Dugal's breakthrough roles

Rasika's breakthrough role came in the year 2018 with the Amazon Prime Video original series Mirzapur. After this, she received critical appraisal for multiple web series, including Made in Heaven (2019), Delhi Crime (2019), Out of Love (2019-2021), A Suitable Boy (2020), and OK Computer.

Speaking about her personal life, Dugal married fellow actor Mukul Chadda after dating for 3 years in 2010.

Rasika Dugal's social media presence

Rasika, who will be seen in Mirzapur 3, enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram account. She follows 3136 accounts (as of July 1, 2024) and is followed by 973K followers. The actress has posted 2432 posts as of now. Each post of hers receives a lot of love and attention from her fans and followers.

