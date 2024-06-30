Virat Kohli says India's T20 WC win is 'as much yours as it's mine' to Anushka Sharma; pens, 'I love you for being YOU'

After 17 years, India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy once again on June 29, 2024. After the match, Virat Kohli who won the Man Of The Match award for scoring 76 runs in the match, announced his retirement from the T20 format.

A while ago, Virat took to his social media handle and dropped a picture with his wife Anushka Sharma, and penned a gratitude pose filled with love.

Virat Kohli says 'I love you for being YOU' to his wife Anushka Sharma

On June 30, Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture with his wife Anushka Sharma to express his gratitude to her after winning the T20 World Cup.

In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing a laugh holding glasses of beverages. The posed with a scene background of a hill area. The actress wore a white outfit while Virat donned a casual attire.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU (red hearts)"

Have a look:

Notably, after Virat, India's captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also announced their retirement from the same format.