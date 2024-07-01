Mirzapur 2: Vijay Varma opens up on intimate scenes with Shweta Tripathi; 'You’ll be told what you can touch and what you cannot'

Mirzapur Season 3 is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting July 5, 2024. With anticipation running high for the new season, let's rewind to the second season, where Vijay Varma (Chhote Tyagi) and Shweta Tripathi (Golu) engage in an intimate scene. The show ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering what would happen next. There's a lot of uncertainty about whether it’s Chhote who is dead or his evil twin, Bade. Now, Varma has finally opened up about the intimate scene and discussed it in detail.

Vijay Varma talks about the intimate scene with Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur season 2

In a recent chat with News18, He recalled the scene, describing a boy who was wide-eyed, innocent, and romantic at heart, deeply in love with a girl. He explained that in that moment, the boy likely learned something about himself, with the girl acting as his teacher.

He added that it was interesting for the character to experience an experiment like this with Golu. He mentioned that, on the surface, she appeared to be a normal and cute girl, but people often forget that in her first scene, she was seen reading a particular type of erotica in a library. He pointed out that she had a different inclination and introduced him to erotic s*x.

Vijay explained that while the sequence might seem straight out of erotica, it actually reflects how life unfolds. He noted that people learn a lot from their partners, especially in the early stages, and that sexual discovery often comes from meeting a certain kind of energy that transforms a boy into a man.

Discussing his input in the scene, he mentioned that when Golu gives the character a belt and says "maaro," he begins beating himself. Vijay recalled that the director, Gurmmeet Singh, started laughing when he suggested this idea. He explained that the character didn't understand what Golu meant.

Vijay Varma talks about intimacy coordinator on sets of Mirzapur 3

Vijay revealed that, unlike the first two seasons, the current season of Mirzapur had an intimacy coordinator on set. He explained that their role was crucial, and workshops with them were instrumental in creating a 'protected' environment during the shoot.

He noted that the tools learned from intimacy coordination workshops could be easily applied on sets without a coordinator, adding that he found the information and exercises to be very helpful.

Debunking the sensationalism surrounding the shoot of physically intimate sequences, Vijay asserted that it involves structured choreography with numerous technicalities. He explained that it is similar to other movement-based and touch-based exercises, such as "action and dance sequences".

He further added, "Three have the same kind of prep where you’ll be told what you can touch and what you cannot, with clear understandings of safe zones and no-go zones". Vijay elaborated that in these scenes, actors do not react to their feelings but adhere strictly to the choreography's structure.

About Mirzapur Season 3

The makers of Mirzapur recently released the trailer for the highly anticipated third season, and it looks promising. Characters are reprising their roles to fight for the throne of Mirzapur. While Kaleen Bhaiya is more determined than ever to achieve his goal, Guddu Pandit is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to become the ultimate king.

Apart from Vijay Varma, the show features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

