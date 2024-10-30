Meet actor who interned at luxury hotels, faced lip-job rumors during second film, and went on to work with Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor

The person we’re talking about in this piece is a highly popular Bollywood actor who has worked with many big names in the industry. She initially interned at luxury hotels but later pursued modeling and acting. This actress even faced lip-job rumors during her second film. She went on to star opposite Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and more in various movies. Were you able to guess? We mean Vaani Kapoor.

In an old interview with Rediff, Vaani Kapoor revealed that she did her bachelor’s in tourism studies. She shared that she did internships at hotels like Oberoi and ITC. Vaani started her acting career in 2013 with Yash Raj Films’ romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra.

The actress’ second Hindi film was Aditya Chopra’s Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh. After the release of the 2016 movie’s trailer, social media users claimed that she had done a lip job and chin surgery. In an interview with Midday during the time of the film’s release, Vaani said, “I have lost weight; my face is bound to look different.” She added that she couldn’t afford a surgery.

In 2019, Vaani appeared in YRF Spy Universe’s War with Hrithik Roshan. The movie emerged as a massive box office success. Then, she worked with Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom (2021). In the same year, Vaani played the role of a transgender woman in the romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She received a lot of acclaim for her performance.

Vaani Kapoor’s filmography also includes the 2022 film Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. In her latest release, Khel Khel Mein (2024), she reunited with Akshay Kumar.

The actress’ upcoming projects include Badtameez Gill as well as the Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2. Moreover, she is set to star in the rom-com Abir Gulaal, which marks the Bollywood comeback of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Talking about Vaani’s social media presence, she has an active Instagram account where she shares constant updates about her personal and professional life. She enjoys a following of 7.9 million on the platform.

