Is Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood after 8 years for movie alongside Vaani Kapoor? Here's what we know

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 and received a lot of love from the audience. His last Hindi film, the romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, came out in the year 2016. Fans have been eagerly hoping for the actor to return to Hindi films, and now it seems like their wait is about to end. It has been reported that Fawad is set to collaborate with Vaani Kapoor on a big-screen project.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s film to go into production soon?

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will be returning to Bollywood after a long gap of 8 years. As per the portal, he is starring in a Hindi film alongside actress Vaani Kapoor, which is scheduled to go on floors soon.

The source added, “Right now, the pre-production of the project is locked in.” The filming will reportedly begin in London. More significant details about the movie have not been revealed yet.

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood movies

Fawad Khan’s first Bollywood film was the romantic comedy Khoobsurat, in which he starred as a prince opposite Sonam Kapoor. In 2016, he worked in Shakun Batra’s family drama Kapoor & Sons, in which he shared the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was Fawad’s second collaboration with Dharma Productions. The cast of the Karan Johar directorial also included Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Talking about his current work, Fawad is gearing up for the release of his series Barzakh, which is a tale about love and loss, co-starring Sanam Saeed.

Vaani Kapoor's work front

Vaani Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Khel Khel Mein, which arrives on August 15, 2024, on the special occasion of Independence Day. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this comedy film has an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal.

Vaani is all set to play the female lead in Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Apart from these, Vaani also has the modern-age dramedy Badtameez Gill in her lineup.

