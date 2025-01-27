Richa Chadha reveals husband Ali Fazal asked for paternity leave after daughter Zuneyra’s birth; ‘Everyone was like…’

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July last year. Richa reflected on the early months of motherhood, highlighting the importance of having a supportive partner at home. In a recent interview, she revealed that Ali had requested paternity leave after their daughter's birth but was unable to obtain it. She also mentioned that everyone's reaction was, "Haha, You really want it?"

In a conversation with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, Richa Chadha opened up about the topic of paternity leave. She revealed that Ali Fazal had requested paternity leave after the birth of their daughter but did not receive much support.

According to Richa, the response to his request was dismissive, with people suggesting one or two weeks as sufficient. She added that it was only due to an unexpected delay in Ali's shoot schedule that he was able to be by her side, which she described as a crucial support during the overwhelming experience of becoming a new parent.

Richa further elaborated on the challenges of early motherhood, explaining that it involves dealing with a whirlwind of emotions, sleep deprivation, various aches and pains, and intense brain fog.

She emphasized the importance of having a supportive partner during this time, noting that not everyone in India can afford high-quality childcare. Richa also stressed the need for more women in leadership positions, highlighting how their presence could lead to a transformative impact on the functioning of the economy.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first crossed paths on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their eco-conscious wedding plans in September 2022 and officially tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4.

Last year, they gave fans a glimpse of their daughter through a joint Instagram post. The caption read, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very, very busy. So thank you all for your love and blessings."

Richa was most recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Meanwhile, Ali appeared in Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video and will soon feature in Metro In Dino and Lahore 1947.

