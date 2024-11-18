Richa Chadha can’t stop gushing over daughter Zuneyra enjoying tummy time; Shares FIRST VIDEO of her ‘best collab’ with husband Ali Fazal

It’s been a couple of months since actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Zuneyra Ida Fazal. The actress recently dropped an adorable video of her little girl, making everyone’s heart melt.

Taking to her Instagram, Richa Chadha shared a clip of her baby girl Zuneyra Ida Fazal enjoying tummy time with her toys along with a Frida doll and an Amelie music box. The little one seemed pretty engrossed in the activity and definitely attracted by the things her parents brought for her.

Penning her thoughts about the clip, the Fukrey actress wrote in the caption, “Pause the scrolling for a timeline cleanse. My baby, a Frida doll, Amelie music box, and her toys. The best collab between @alifazal9 (Now only to make the world better, sigh. Onwards. No choice really).”

After months of gatekeeping their child’s name, the couple finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal during a conversation with Vogue India. For those unaware, Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey soon after which they felt the spark.

Later in 2020, they got married through the Special Marriage Act, and in 2022 the celebs celebrated their pre-wedding ceremonies. Two years later, on July 16, 2024, they became parents to the little one. Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha recently impressed the audience with her short-lived role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She is now gearing up to be part of the upcoming film titled, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

As for her husband, actor Ali Fazal, he is being lauded for his commendable performance in Mirzapur 3. While the upcoming period fantasy thriller, Rakht Brahmand with Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in the pipeline for him, Ali will also share the screen with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. Lahore 1947 and Thug Life are some other projects the actor is currently filming for.

