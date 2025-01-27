Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh, Pankaj Udhas to Shekhar Kapur; here's list of recipients who are conferred with one of highest civilian honors

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced the names of the awardees who will receive the highest civilian awards—Padma Awards—for the year 2025. This year, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards.

The awards are conferred in three categories— Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). This year, the Central government has awarded 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

The names that will be conferred with one of the highest civilian award in the field of art are:

Padma Shri

Arijit Singh, singer

Ashok Laxman Saraf, actor-comedian

Jaspinder Narula, singer

Padma Bhushan

Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous), ghazal and playback singer

Shekhar Kapur, filmmaker

Padma Vibhushan

Sharda Sinha (Posthumous), folk and classical singer

Expressing gratitude towards the recognition, Shekhar Kapur took to his X and expressed, "What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan."

"Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are #JaiHind," he further added.

Shekhar Kapur reacts to the recognition

After the list of Padma Awards winner 2025 was revealed, honorable PM of India, Narendra Modi also extended his warm wishes. He wrote, "Congratulations to all the Padma awardees! India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating."

"Each awardee is synonymous with hardwork, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly," the tweet read further.

PM Narendra Modi extends his warm wishes

For the unversed, the awards are given in various fields of activities including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil services. These are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

The President confers these awards at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually in March or April every year.

