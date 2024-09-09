Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their sons in a eco-friendly way; Fans call them ‘best parents’: WATCH

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza shared a glimpse of their Ganesh Chaturthi and visarjan. In the video shared by Pill actor featuring his sons creating eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols. The actor is seen guiding his sons, along with his niece and nephews, through the process of making these environmentally friendly idols from scratch. The Deshmukh family can be seen celebrating the festival with joy. Fans gushed over the family and said they are best parents.

Deshmukh captioned the post, "गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!! Deshmukh household ritual of making Eco-friendly Ganeshas at home and a respectful visarjan. Kids made their own Bappa and each Bappa was special- खरच बाप्पा किती गोड दिसतो!".

Check out the video here:

Tahira Kashyap took to the comments section and wrote, "Too adorable". Rhea Chakraborty also reacted and commented, "Too sweeet". Kriti Sanon wrote, "Sooooooo cute!! Best way of celebrating". Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Absolutely adorable, Sweetest way of celebrations".

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "love the way everyone is so engrossed in making cute idols of bappa..loved it". Another fan wrote in Marathi, "Many many thanks to Main sister-in-law who preserved this culture and giving good manners to the children even while acting, they are paying attention to their children and the world. Today's Jolpe (couples) show all these shows just to be famous but I am really proud to see Dada Vahini (fvt Actor & couple) love you guys and yes I am also Deshmukh, best parents".

On the professional front, Deshmukh is garnering acclaim and basking under the succes for his role in Visfot, which also stars Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D'Souza. He is also looking forward to the re-release of his debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, featuring his wife, Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by Vijaya Bhaskar, this cherished film is set to return to theaters on September 13.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh married on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son, Riaan, in November 2014, and their second son, Rahyl, in June 2016.

